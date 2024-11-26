Lionettes to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Share:







The Lockhart Lionettes will perform in New York at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Lionettes include:

* Gracie Flores – Co-Captain

* Emma Capello – Sr. Lieutenant

* Riona VanBuren – Sr. Lieutenant

* B Torres-Puente – Head Social Officer

* Linda Brito – Social Officer

* Aliah Leos – Social Officer

* Caelan Gannon – Captain

These amazing athletes were awarded All-Star Dancers at Showmakers of America Officer Camp this past summer. They were invited to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Spirit of America. There are 100’s of dancers across the USA that will be coming together to perform.