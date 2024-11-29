Donald Lee George Share:







The Lord called Don George home on September 22, 2024. He was born in Ore City, Texas on November 19, 1932 to Charlie and Myrtle (Younger) George.

Don was preceded in death by the love of his life Georgia, his son Charles (Chuck) George and two granddaughters, Shannon George and Charlotte Ewald. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Vessovo, his son Galen George (wife Caroline), his daughter Jennifer DeMar (husband Danny) and daughter-in-law Barbara George (wife of Chuck).

He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Lisa Polk, Diane Wright, Sara Barrera, Jonathan DeMar, Brian Ewald, Mathew George, April Brantley, and Cody George. He was blessed with 23 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Don will be remembered as a loving husband and devoted father, a treasured grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather.

Don’s greatest love was for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was the epitome of a Godly man. He attended Centerpoint Church in Mesquite, Texas and was a member of Delhi Baptist Church in Delhi, Texas.

Don had a long career in banking and served many years as Vice President of The First Lockhart National Bank of Lockhart, Texas. He was also quite an entertainer and although he played many different stringed instruments he was mostly known as “the fiddle player.” Many have been blessed through his music, comedy and stage presence.

A family reunion and celebration of life will occur in April of 2025 in the Lockhart area.