August 16, 1928 – October 26, 2024

Our dear mother, Maria Castillo Moreno, a beloved matriarch, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Born on August 16, 1928, in Kyle, Texas to Valdo and Cruz D. Castillo, she was the second oldest of seven children and lived a vibrant life filled with love and laughter.

A woman of remarkable strength, determination, and unwavering faith in God, she nurtured strong family bonds that have endured through generations. Her legacy lives on in her 31 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry her memory in their hearts.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Natividad, her oldest daughter, Josephine and three siblings Ernestina, Sophia, and Angel. She leaves behind seven children and their spouses: Margarita (and Luis), Janie (and Joe), Rose Marie (and Jack), Adela (and Johnny), Carolina (and Michael), Joe (and Michelle), and Mario (and David); and three siblings: Celia, Josephine, and Valdo Jr.

Our dear mother will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for the laughter and love she brought into the world but more importantly to our family. Rest in peace, Mommy. Your spirit will forever be woven into the fabric of our family.

Visitation is Tuesday, November 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a recitation of the holy rosary from 7 to 8 p.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart. She will be laid to rest in Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.