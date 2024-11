Hollis Franklin Millard, Sr. Share:







November 4,1940 – October 29, 2024

Hollis Franklin Millard, Sr., 83, of Luling, Texas, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Private memorial services will be set for a future date to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.