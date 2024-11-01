BBQ Fest entertainment Share:







The annual Texas Monthly BBQ Fest will be Saturday with the BBQ World’s Fair in downtown Lockhart (food service begins at noon), and Sunday with the Top 50 Picnic (ticketed event) from 12-4 p.m. at Lockhart City Park.

The music lineup for the BBQ Fest courtesy Rach & Rhodes Presents is as follows:

Saturday (stage on the southside of the Caldwell County Courthouse)

Noon – Jenny and the Corn Ponies

1:30 p.m. – Peterson Brothers

2:55 p.m. – DEADMAN

4:05 p.m. – Greyhounds

5:30 p.m. – EZ Band

Sunday (Lockhart City Park)

12:05 p.m. – Mixer Rogers

1:05 p.m. – Saddle Sores

3:15 p.m. – Mixer Rogers