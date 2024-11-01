First Friday in Lockhart Share:







The monthly First Friday falls the day before the kickoff of Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest in Lockhart for the third consecutive year.

The BBQ Fest will be Saturday and Sunday in Lockhart.

There will be entertainment prior to the BBQ Fest, headlined by Rach & Rhodes and The Original Black’s BBQ Presents with the Steep Cats playing at Lockhart Arts & Craft with a tribute to Neil Young and Crazy Horse. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will be from 8-10 p.m. with a $15 cover charge.

The Blue Pearl will have Nathan Colt Young performing from 8-11 p.m. with a $5 cover.

Plum Creek Records & Tapes will celebrate First Friday with a Market Day featuring smash burgers from Bad Larry Burger Club, stick and poke tattoos by moonstonetombstone, and vintage from Sell Bent from 5-8 p.m. in its parking lot (400 S Main St., Lockhart).

Fields Stable Antiques will be serving 13 cheesecakes with wine and tea available for guests. The cheesecake flavors include Bailey’s Irish Cream, cheesecake with Praline Coffee Sauce, and Café Au Lait.