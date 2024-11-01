LPG welcomes Mulvany as November’s artist Share:







The Lockhart Post-Gallery presents “Megafauna,” a solo exhibition of paintings from Austin-based artist John Mulvany, from 5-8 p.m. This exhibition offers a reflection on the fragile boundary between life and death, nature and artifice. Mulvany crafts digital collages that merge taxidermy animals with contemporary landscapes, which are then re-imagined through paint. His work evokes an unsettling liminality — where creatures, once living, now hover in a state of preserved decay, confronting viewers with the paradox of preservation: a frozen moment of life that is simultaneously marked by death.

Mulvany’s work comments on the human desire to preserve and control nature while also pointing towards a future where the very essence of life may be recreated — perhaps even superseded — by artificial means. His paintings serve as both a memorial and a warning, urging us to contemplate the delicate balance between preservation and evolution, and between life as we know it and the life that may soon be engineered.

Viewings will be available of Mulvaney’s work during the month of November.