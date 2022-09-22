Homecoming pep rally￼ Share:







Lockhart High School began its Homecoming Week celebrations with a pep rally on the Lockhart Square on Wednesday evening. Hundreds turned out for the event, which included senior athletes walking through the Lions. The week will culminate with Friday’s 7 p.m. football kickoff with Cedar Creek at Lions Stadium. The Lady Lions are also hosting a volleyball game vs. Kyle’s Lehman High School on Friday with the junior varsity starting at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity at 6:30 p.m. in the Lions’ Den. The LHS Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned beginning at 6:30 p.m. prior to kickoff. Aside for the marching band’s performance at halftime, the LHS Class of 1973 (50-year anniversary) will be recognized. Lockhart’s first championship team from the mid-50’s, the 1952 Carver High School squad, and former LHS Head Coach/Athletic Director Roy Dollar and members of the 1971 bi-district championship team will also receive special recognition. Photo by Kyle Mooty