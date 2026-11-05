Homeless Coalition making a difference to many Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Homelessness is something many people associate with large cities, crowded shelters, and people sleeping on sidewalks. But here in Caldwell County, the reality can look quite different. It might be a family struggling to keep a roof over their heads, a veteran trying to get back on his feet, or a student who doesn’t know where they will be sleeping from one week to the next. These are situations that can happen closer to home than many people realize, and they are exactly why the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition (CCHC) continues working to make a difference. Through volunteers, community partnerships, and direct assistance, the organization is helping some of the county’s most vulnerable residents find stability and hope for a better future.

According to the coalition’s 2026 Point-In-Time Count, 248 individuals were identified as experiencing homelessness in Caldwell County, compared to 77 in 2025. Even more concerning was the increase involving children, with the number of individuals younger than 18 rising from 27 to 102. While these figures represent people counted during a particular period rather than everyone experiencing homelessness throughout the year, they provide a troubling picture of the challenges facing local families. The coalition’s mission is straightforward: make homelessness rare, brief, and a one-time experience in Caldwell County. What began as a small group of concerned residents has grown into an organization bringing together volunteers, businesses, churches, and community leaders to help people facing difficult circumstances.

Much of the coalition’s work happens quietly, helping individuals and families navigate challenges that can make everyday life overwhelming. Volunteers connect residents with food, clothing, hygiene supplies, temporary housing, medical resources, and other essential services. Assistance can also involve obtaining identification documents, locating employment opportunities, and finding transportation. In 2025, the coalition expanded its operations in Lockhart with a resource center and a three-bedroom Bridge Home designed to provide temporary support. The organization also hired its first paid employee to help coordinate services. Through partnerships with organizations such as Delivering Hope, the coalition has strengthened its ability to reach people who might otherwise have nowhere to turn. The goal isn’t simply to provide temporary relief, but to help people take meaningful steps toward rebuilding their lives.

The coalition also recognizes that preventing homelessness is just as important as responding to it. Community education, outreach programs, and financial literacy workshops have become part of its ongoing efforts. Volunteers participate in local events to share information about available resources, while partnerships with businesses and other organizations help expand the services available to residents. Whether someone is dealing with a job loss, unexpected medical expenses, or a family crisis, the coalition works to connect them with assistance before an already difficult situation becomes worse. Its efforts are a reminder that homelessness isn’t always what people imagine, and sometimes the difference between getting back on your feet and falling further behind is having someone willing to help.

To support that mission, the coalition is preparing for its 2026 Rockabilly Casino Night Fundraiser, themed “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”, on Saturday, November 14, at the Caldwell County Evacuation Center in Luling. Doors open at 6 p.m., and guests can look forward to an evening featuring live music, 15 different casino-style gambling tables, raffles, prizes, and a Vegas-style meal. Early-bird tickets are available for $50, with sponsorship opportunities also offered for businesses and individuals interested in supporting the organization. The event combines an evening of entertainment with an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for a cause that affects residents throughout Caldwell County.

For the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition, the fundraiser is about much more than casino games and prizes. It represents another opportunity for the community to come together and support neighbors who may be facing some of the toughest moments of their lives. Caldwell County has long been a place where people look out for one another, and the coalition continues putting that spirit into action. Every volunteer hour, donation, and community partnership helps strengthen the effort to make sure struggling residents are not forgotten.

Those interested in attending the November 14 fundraiser, purchasing tickets, becoming sponsors, or learning more about the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition can visit www.HomelessInCaldwell.com. The organization can also be contacted at Help@HomelessInCaldwell.com or 833-830-2242.