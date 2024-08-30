Homicide investigation in Lockhart leads to additional arrest Share:







City of Lockhart

Lockhart Police and law enforcement partners on Friday, Aug. 30, executed search warrants at three residences on the east side of Lockhart. The warrants served were in relation to the homicide that occurred on Aug. 16.

The individual arrested Aug. 30 was charged with a Class A misdemeanor. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

The arrest was made without incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Lockhart Police Department would like to thank the Texas Rangers and Texas Rangers Special Operations Team, Texas Department of Public Safety Aviation, Texas Highway Patrol, Lockhart EMS, Lockhart Animal Control.