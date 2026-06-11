Kermit’s Krew earn National Robotics Title Share:







The prestigious title is the result of months of hard work, creativity, teamwork, and determination. In First LEGO League competitions, teams are challenged to do much more than build and program a robot. Students must identify and develop solutions to real-world problems through innovative research, then present their ideas while demonstrating strong robot design, programming, and engineering skills.

Kermit’s Krew secured its place among the nation’s elite by advancing through multiple levels of competition, culminating in a standout performance at the State of Texas LEGO League Championship. Their success placed them among the top First LEGO League teams in the country and ultimately led to their national championship achievement.

The team’s accomplishments reflect not only their technical abilities but also their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. Their achievement has established Kermit’s Krew as one of the premier First LEGO League robotics teams in the United States.

The team is guided by coaches Patricia Lewandowski and Meredith Shoults, whose leadership and support have played a key role in the students’ success. Together, the students and coaches have demonstrated what can be achieved when curiosity, innovation, and teamwork come together to pursue a common goal.