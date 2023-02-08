City invites public to hear from Police Chief finalists Share:







City of Lockhart

Lockhart’s search for its next police chief is a step closer to completion, with the pool of 21 applicants being narrowed down to just a few finalists.

The public is invited to meet and engage the finalists from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Dr. Eugene Clark Public Library at 217 S. Main Street. This meet and greet is part of a one-and-a-half-day interview process. The event will be held in Council Chambers on the third floor.

Each of the candidates will give a brief address during the event, which will also provide an opportunity for members of the community to informally visit one on one with the candidates.

“We’re pleased to introduce the most qualified police chief applicants to Lockhart residents and provide the community a chance to participate,” City Manager Steven Lewis said.

According to the city charter, the final candidate will be selected and appointed by the city manager. The Lockhart City Council will vote to confirm the city manager’s choice in open session during a future regular council meeting.

The city’s search for its new police chief began in October after former Chief Ernest Pedraza retired after leading the Lockhart Police Department for more than five years. Since then, Interim Police Chief Kevin Lunsford, who formerly served as police chief in Huntsville, Texas, has steered the city’s law enforcement efforts.