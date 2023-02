Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Feb. 8

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Basketball: Leander at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Basketball: LHS Girls at Leander, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Boys at Liberty Hill, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: Liberty Hill at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Ole Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Ole Pal

John Taylor, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Buttercup with Hillary York, 8-11 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Basketball: LHS Boys at Buda Hays, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Soccer: Kyle Lehman at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Girls at Kyle Lehman, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Ole Pal

Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

J.R. Tuttle, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Pride of Caldwell County’s Valentine’s Masquerade Ball, 7-11:55 p.m.

Ole Pal

Dustin Welch, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Grant Ewing, 8-10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 12

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Workshop: Block Printing with V-Day Cards with Linocut, 5-7 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Commerce Hall

Natural Lite, 7 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Basketball: Leander Glenn at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Boys at Leander, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: Leander at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Suckling (album and video release) plus High Heavens, 8-11 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.