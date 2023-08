Lockhart Post-Gallery welcomes Doyle Share:







Lockhart Post-Gallery hosted the opening for artist Tess Doyle during First Friday. The Houston artist brought in many visitors to the young gallery, which is open weekdays from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (except for lunch) and on 1st/3rd Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Photo by Dana Garrett