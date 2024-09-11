Indians shut out Living Rock for first win Share:







LPR staff

Prairie Lea ended a three-game losing streak dating back to last season in a big way with a 47-0 shutout of Bulverde’s Living Rock Academy Friday night at Indian Field.

Prairie Lea Head Coach Steven Brown played every player, including all freshmen in the lopsided victory.

The Indians (1-1) will play again at home Friday night as they welcome Cedar Park’s Summit Christian Academy (1-1) in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Summit Christian is also 1-1, losing 32-22 to the New Braunfels Thunder last week. The Bobcats and Indians share a common opponent in Living Rock Academy. Summit Christian’s Eagles beat the Bobcats 54-0 in their opener.

Against Living Rock, Prairie Lea jumped out to a 41-0 lead by halftime and coasted in for the victory.

Joe Zapata opened the scoring with the first of his 3-touchdown night a 20-yard pass reception from senior quarterback Gabriel Garcia. Lane Fiscus ran in the extra point for a 7-0 Indians’ lead.

Jimmy Soberanes scored next on a 40-yard run, followed by Zaata’s extra point run and a 14-0 lead.

Fiscus opened the second quarter for the Indians with a 42-yard TD run. Edwin Canepa added the extra point run for a 21- advantage.

Zapata hauled in a 3-yard pass from Garcia, and scored n a 45-yard run, while Soberanes scored from 27 yards out. Jesus Perez and Fiscus added more extra point run for the halftime lead.

The only score in the second half came when Zapata hit the Living Rock quarterback, forcing a fumble which he recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

“We needed this,” Brown said. “Hopefully, we’ll do it again this week. We had a pretty good crowd, and this one could be even bigger.”

Soberanes led the Indians’ rushing attack with 126 yards on 8 attempts. Fiscus added 106 yards rushing. Zapata caught four passes for 70 yards.

Garcia completed five passes for 70 yards.

The Luling High School band will perform at the Prairie Lea home game on Friday night.

District Scores

Prairie Lea 47, Living Rock Academy 0

Jubilee Brownsville 32, Benavides 18

Faith Academy 44, Runge 25

San Antonio Jubilee 46, Knippa 12

This Week’s Games

Summit Christian Academy at Prairie Lea

Knippa at Sanderson

Benavides at Annapolis Christian Academy

Victoria Homeschool at Runge