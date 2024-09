This week’s football matchups Share:







WHO: Kyle Lehman Lobos at Lockhart Lions

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lions Stadium (Lion Country Drive, access off State Park Road)

RECORDS: Kyle Lehman 0-2; Lockhart 0-2

COACHES: Lehman — Chris Castillo; Lockhart — Todd Moebes;

PREVIOUS MEETING: 2023 — Lehman 41, Lockhart 31

LAST TIME OUT: San Antonio Jay 48, Lehman 0; San Atonio Southwest 36, Lockhart 23

* * *

WHO: Summit Christian Academy Eagles at Prairie Lea Indians

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Indian Field, Prairie Lea (6910 San Marcos Highway)

RECORDS: Summit Christian Academy 1-1, Prairie Lea 1-1

COACHES: Summit Christian Academy — Scott Horne; Prairie Lea — Steven Brown

PREVIOUS MEETING: 2010 — Summit Christian Academy 45, Prairie Lea 0

LAST TIME OUT: New Braunfels Homeschool 32, Summit Christian Academy 22; Prairie Lea 47, Living Rock Academy 0