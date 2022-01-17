Irene Contreras Share:







Irene Contreras, 81, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on January 13, 2022. She entered this world on September 15, 1940 in Tamazula, Jalisco, Mexico, born to Jose Perez and Elena Perez Gonzalez.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Irene is survived by her daughter Maria Zaragoza; daughter Martha Meza; daughter Rosa Contreras; sister Rufina Perez; sister Clemencia Perez; brother Jesus Perez; brother Jose Luis Perez; brother Reynaldo Perez; 12 grandchildren; and 13 Great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7 PM Monday, January 17, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Uhland, Texas. Burial will follow in Santa Cruz cemetery, also in Uhland, Texas.