Mrs. Eugenia Juarez Campos, 75, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on January 5, 2022. She entered this world on November 15, 1946 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Timoteo R. and Domitila H. Juarez.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon Campos, her father, Timoteo R. Jarez, sister, Alicia Juarez Salinas, and brother Sebastian Juarez.

Mrs. Campos is survived by her son Michael Campos and wife Joanna Gutierrez; son Edward Campos; mother Domitila H. Juarez; sister Rebecca Rodriguez; Candelaria (Candy) Rayos; sister Catarina Wolf; brother Armando Juarez; brother Guadalupe Juarez; brother Isidro Juarez; brother Ernest Juarez; brother Albert Juarez; brother Timoteo Juarez, Jr.; brother Tommy Juarez; granddaughter Megan Campos; granddaughter Sienna Campos; great-granddaughter Alanna Butterwick; and great-granddaughter Catalaya Butterwick, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church (1100 Main St, Buda, TX 78610). Prior to the funeral mass, there will be a rosary at 9:30 a.m., also at Santa Cruz Catholic Church. Burial will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery (1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209) at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022.