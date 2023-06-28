Janicki earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus Share:







University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, MD — David Alan Janicki of Lockhart, earned a(n) Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in Computer Science from University of Maryland Global Campus in spring 2023.

Janicki was one of nearly 3,400 students who earned degrees from UMGC in the spring semester. Graduates came from all 50 states, four U.S. territories, and 22 countries. The average age of a UMGC graduate in the spring class of 2023 is 35 years old.