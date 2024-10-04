John A Harper Jr. Share:







John A Harper Jr, 82 passed away Saturday morning on 8/17/24 in Victoria, TX. Johnny was born to John A Harper Sr and Farica Priscillia Harper on February 25th, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas. He was one of 7 children – 3 brothers Hubert, Harold Gene & Russell and 3 sisters Susan, Marilyn & Priscilla; with he being the oldest and wisest (if you were to ask him). He spent his childhood in the Southern Texas area leaving in 1962 to join the AirForce. For the next 22 years, Johnny traveled the world as a Flight Engineer, Instructed new recruits and lived in several different states and cities. During this time he was blessed with three children, Barbara Rene’, Jerry Dwayne, and Timothy James with former wife Laverne Hunter (Martinez). His kids kept him on his toes and they continued to be by his side through his 82 years.

Prior to his passing John was preceded in death by his parents: John and Polly Harper, wife: Arlene Sue Harper, two brothers and three sister-in-laws: Harold Gene Sr & Maxine Harper, Hubert & Viola Harper, and Violet Harper. Sadly he was also preceded in death by a few nephews: Jackson Harper, Markus Harper, Forrest Harper and grandson: Jerry D Harper Jr.

The Harper Family is a big one. John is survived by many, including cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren as well as his sisters, youngest brother and married children: Barbara & Kent Adams, Jerry & Teresa Harper and Timothy & Sheri Harper. During John’s last days he was reminded of his wonderful lineage he was blessed to create. All of his children had kids and their kids had kids and he even had one Great Granddaughter have a Daughter! What a wonderful life to celebrate! He will be remembered for quite some time!

John was an educated man and loved working with people. After retiring in 1984 from the AirForce, he went back to school and earned his Master’s degree from SouthWest Texas in San Marcos. He then worked with Gary Job Corps as a Counselor. He loved working with the “kids”: 18 – 24 year olds. He went on trips, he participated in BBqs and he even opened his home to a few. During this time, he invested in a home back in Palacios TX to be closer to his brothers and sisters. He called it his fishing house! He and his kids would use it as weekend get-aways and Holiday celebrations. John loved family get-togethers and celebrations. The more the merrier!

John met Arlene Sue Primeau in 2006 and they were married in March of 2011. During their time together they traveled all over the USA as well as Canada and Mexico. They loved traveling together and making “camp” for a few weeks in different locations. They would go on 6 month trips! They went through a couple of 5th Wheels and ended with what he called his “Bus”. They had a home with them at all times. This all ended in 2019 as they settled down and stayed home in Brazoria, Texas. In Oct 2022 Sue passed and John moved to Palacios.

John cherished life. He loved the outdoors, fishing, playing golf and he loved; loved dancing! He taught his kids dance moves at an early age and he continued to dance at the sound of music throughout his life. He enjoyed making people laugh and watching football – avid NFL watcher, “Go Chiefs”. John also loved to debate. Some may say he loved to argue (just the facts Ma’am), but mostly he found joy in having conversations on varied subjects with anyone and everyone.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Methodist Church on October 21, 2024 at 11:00 am in Palacios, TX. The following day, October 22,2024 there will be a Military funeral in Houston, TX at the Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 pm.

A Memorial page has been created in the Veterans Legacy Memorial for John. The page includes military service and resting place information from publicly available records. We encourage you to visit the page, submit content, and share the page with family and friends. We are grateful for your loved one’s service to our Nation.

https://www.vlm.cem.va.gov/JOHNALFREDHARPERJR/a785c7