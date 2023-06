Joline Reed Lawler Share:







Joline Reed Lawler was born in Luling, Texas, on May 12, 1931. She passed away peacefully in her home on June 15, 2023, at the age of 92 in Reagan Wells, Texas. She was a long time resident of Caldwell County, Texas.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 24, at McCurdy Funeral Home of Lockhart, Texas, at 10:00am, visitation at 9:00am, followed by Interment at the Jeffrey Cemetery, McMahan, Texas.