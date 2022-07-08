Jonathan Richard Lowe
January 27, 1994 – June 27, 2022
A long-time resident of Lockhart, Texas and Houston, Texas, Jonathan “Jony” Lowe, passed
away unexpectedly on the evening of June 27, 2022 at the age of 28.
Jony is preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and survived by his mother Virginia “Virgie”, his
son Ciel, and seven siblings: Jennifer, Christopher, Stacy, Tracy, Michael, Stephanie, and
Andrea, as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family.
Jony will be best remembered for his love of life, his warm personality, and his sense of humor,
which he inherited from both his father and mother. He was always so open and sincere, often
saying things that everyone was thinking but nobody dared to say. He made us laugh every time
he blurted something out.
Always a creative and unique individual, Jony’s interests included music, skateboarding, and art.
His talent in art was exceptional and his ability to overcome hardship was an inspiration to so
many who met him. Jony was one of a kind, and made friends easily everywhere his adventures
took him. In his short lifetime, he made a lasting impression on everyone.
He was taken from us way too soon.