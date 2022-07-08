Jonathan Richard Lowe Share:







January 27, 1994 – June 27, 2022

A long-time resident of Lockhart, Texas and Houston, Texas, Jonathan “Jony” Lowe, passed

away unexpectedly on the evening of June 27, 2022 at the age of 28.

Jony is preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and survived by his mother Virginia “Virgie”, his

son Ciel, and seven siblings: Jennifer, Christopher, Stacy, Tracy, Michael, Stephanie, and

Andrea, as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family.

Jony will be best remembered for his love of life, his warm personality, and his sense of humor,

which he inherited from both his father and mother. He was always so open and sincere, often

saying things that everyone was thinking but nobody dared to say. He made us laugh every time

he blurted something out.

Always a creative and unique individual, Jony’s interests included music, skateboarding, and art.

His talent in art was exceptional and his ability to overcome hardship was an inspiration to so

many who met him. Jony was one of a kind, and made friends easily everywhere his adventures

took him. In his short lifetime, he made a lasting impression on everyone.

He was taken from us way too soon.