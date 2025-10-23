Judy Nell Menn Share:







January 13, 1945-October 15, 2025

Judy Nell Menn passed away October 15th, 2025, at the age of 80. She was born in Lockhart to James Bruno Bock and Katie Marie Bock on January 13, 1945.

She was a retired LVN, devoting her life to helping others. She was preceded in death by her siblings and mother. She is survived by her daughters Jeanette and Deborah and her grandchild Katelyn.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Graveside on Avenue D in the Lockhart Cemetery on Sunday, October 26th, 2025. Arrangements in care of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan St., Lockhart, TX 78644.