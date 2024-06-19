Juneteenth has big turnout Share:







LPR staff

St. John Colony held its 152nd annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday with a crowd of between 350-400 people in attendance.

This was the 152nd celebration of Juneteenth, when 250,000 Blacks in Texas were free by executive decree.

The St. John Colony celebration was held at the Emancipation Grounds.

Dr. Willis Mackey was the featured speaker.

During the third week of October, St. John Colony, via courtesy of a grant, will host its second annual Oktoberfest, an educational program on Black history.