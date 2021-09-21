Old Settlers permit gets approval Share:







While concerns about COVID-19 have led several events this fall to cancel, you can’t count Old Settlers Music Festival in that group.

At the moment, it appears the four-day outdoor music festival on FM 3158 in Dale will go on as planned, with the Caldwell County Commissioners Court unanimously approving its permit at a special called meeting on Monday.

Event promoters said in their application request that they anticipated 6,000 attendees per day at the festival, which permits folks to camp in tents or RVs.

However, festivalgoers — including vendors, musicians, contractors or anyone else entering the grounds — will have to present either proof of having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 48 hours.

Event promoters told commissioners they had also increased the number of handwashing and restroom facilities on the campgrounds to promote sanitary conditions.

The event was last held in 2019 and was far from being problematic, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to eight calls for service — six were medical related, and two were inquiries about hearing music in the area.

“We are excited you guys are getting going again,” Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said.

COVID concerns lead to more cancellations

The Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library’s Evening with the Authors will take a knee this year, with event organizers last week announcing they had closed the book on the event for 2021.

The event, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 2, was originally going to take place in the 121-year-old Dr. Eugene Clark Library in memory of Abbi Michelson, a founding board member who worked hard to serve her Lockhart community.

The proceeds from the annual event, which features wine, appetizers, desserts, and a chance to chat with authors and buy their books, helps the library pay for materials and services.

The Friends of the Library officially broke the news via a prepared statement on Monday.

“We are sad to announce that the Lockhart Evening with the Authors event is cancelled for October 2, 2021,” the statement read. “With the health and safety of our authors and guests in mind, we feel that holding our event inside the library would be unwise.

“Though we are unable to host our event this year, we are resolute that Evening with the Authors will continue our 19-year-old tradition inside our historic library next year.”

The Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County also announced that it is canceling its Sept. 25 health fair, though it will continue its plans to hold the blood drive that day from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Caldwell County Courthouse square, and will hold its raffle during the blood drive.

“In consideration of the continued rise in COVID-19 infections, we have been regularly monitoring the COVID-19 related conditions, the impact of the Delta variant, updated leading guidance and best practices, state and local orders, and other factors as it relates to the safety of the community and the scheduled health fair,” the group said in a written statement. “Due to the upswing in COVID-19 numbers, we will not have the health fair on September 25, 2021 as planned.

“This was not an easy decision to make, however, the board voted to cancel the event in light of COVID-19 numbers on the rise, ensuring public safety, and taking into account other organizations that have cancelled their events.”

Prison gets a name change

The Lockhart Correctional Facility has received a name change.

Going forward, it will be known as the Gregory S. Coleman Unit in honor of the late former member of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice and former trustee of the Windham School District.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, which opened in 1993, houses female inmates and has a maximum population of 1,000.

The name change was one of three units the TDCJ recently renamed.

Martindale tables police chief decision

The Martindale City Council last week tabled making a decision on naming a new interim police chief after voting a week earlier to fire its longtime police chief.

Mayor Katherine Glaze said last week the council was set to take action on Sept. 14 on confirming an appointment for an interim police chief to succeed Harry Juergens, whom the council voted to fire on Sept. 7 and discuss the process for choosing a new permanent chief.

Glaze said on Tuesday morning the timetable had been delayed by a week, with the council set to name an interim chief on Tuesday, Sept. 21, after the Post-Register’s deadline for copy.

“The city will be accepting applications once it publishes a job vacancy requirement,” Glaze said.

Meetings are again viewable online via Zoom following council action on Sept. 14 to resume livestreaming them.