Home Cooking with the Chefs of Commerce Café

Once a month, we invite you to join us as we share the heartfelt recipes our chefs cherish making for their families at home — now for yours! Each dish features locally sourced ingredients from Lockhart, and we’ve made sure they’re simple to prepare with minimal equipment, so you can recreate the warmth and flavor right in your own kitchen.

This month’s chef is Tony Ramirez, a graduate of Lockhart High School. He is a versatile culinary leader with more than 15 years of experience, known for creating high-quality dining experiences and fostering a positive, team-oriented atmosphere in both kitchen and front-of-house operations.

Pesto Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes

Pesto Ingredients:

4 cloves garlic (minced)

1 pint fresh basil leaves

1 c. grated pecorino cheese

1 c.canola oil

1/2 c. toasted pine nuts

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

Place all pesto ingredients in a food processor Blend and slowly add the canola oil until smooth.

Tip: If you’re short on time, you can buy pre-made pesto instead!

Pesto Cream Sauce Ingredients:

1/2 shallot (minced)

1 garlic clove (minced)

1/4 c. white wine

1/2 c. grated pecorino or parmesan cheese

1/2 c. heavy cream

4 tbsp. pesto

1 tbsp. butter

1 lb. pasta (your choice)

Roasted Tomatoes Ingredients:

2 Roma tomatoes (cut in half, lengthwise)

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Neutral oil (for roasting)

Instructions for Roasted Tomatoes:

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

Toss the tomato halves with salt, pepper, and oil in a bowl. Place the tomatoes cut-side up on a sheet pan Roast for 20 minutes.

Instructions for Sauce and Pasta:

Bring a pot of water to a boil for the pasta. In a pan, heat a splash of neutral oil over medium heat. Add minced garlic and shallot, and cook for about 2 minutes until fragrant. Carefully add white wine to the pan and cook until it reduces by half. Add heavy cream, pesto, and cheese. Stir and let it reduce again over low-medium heat.

Cook your pasta according to the package instructions. Once cooked, strain and add to the sauce. Toss until well coated.

If the sauce is too thin, cook the pasta with the sauce on medium-low heat for a few minutes to help thicken.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To Plate:

Spoon the saucy pasta onto the center of your plate. Place roasted tomatoes on the side. Grate more cheese on top and finish with salt, pepper, olive oil, and fresh torn basil leaves.

Tip on Torn Basil: Gently tear basil leaves instead of cutting them with a knife to avoid bruising and help release the fragrant oils.