First Black LISD school board member remembered







Former Lockhart Independent School District Board Member Ira Guyton passed away on September 18, 2021. His loss is felt deeply by members of the Lockhart ISD family and the community.

Guyton’s legacy of excellence was evident in his many years of service. He served as a deacon at First Baptist Church, was a member of the Masonic Lodge, and participated in the Planning and Zoning Commission. Additionally, he volunteered as the Band Booster President for the school district for many years, and he provided leadership as the first African-American elected to serve as a member of the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees.

His legacy of leadership continues through his son, Tom Guyton, who carries the torch as a current member of the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees. Our heartfelt condolences to the Guyton family.

Contributed by LISD