Delie “Delia” Martinez went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021, she was born on August 7, 1967, in Nixon, Tx to Magdaleno and Elida Munoz Martinez.

Delie worked as cashier at Jud’s Convenience Store in Luling, TX for many years. She was always willing to open up her home to many, including her son’s friends. She never saw the bad in anyone. She was a very kindhearted woman. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with everyone. Delie attended Abundant Church in Lockhart, TX.

Delie is precede in death by her parents Magdaleno and Elida Martinez.

Delie is survived by her Partner Santiago “Jym” Gonzales, her children Michael Rivas (Crystal), Robert Rivas (Diana), her daughter Patricia Rivas (Gabriel); brothers, Robert Martinez (Rita), Joe Martinez, Jim Martinez, Rey Martinez, and Ruben Martinez. Sisters; Mary Moya (Manuel), Sylvia Castillon (Frank), Susan Gonzales (Manuel) and Sally Reyna. Her grandchildren; Kaitlyn Rivas, Anthony Rivas, Tony Rodriguez, and Maria Cruz.

A visitation will take place at McCurdy Funeral Home on Sunday September 26, 2021, at 5PM to 9PM. Funeral Service on Monday September 27, 2021, at 10:00AM also at McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644, Burial to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.