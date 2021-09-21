Robert Treviño Perez Share:







Robert Treviño Perez passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, age 77, at Faith Personal Home Care LLC in Houston, Texas. He was born on October 15, 1944 in Houston, Texas to Julio Rios Perez and Lupe Treviño Perez.

Robert grew up in San Antonio, then the family moved to Lockhart, Texas in 1953. He graduated from Lockhart High School in 1963. After high school he attended San Angelo College, the University of Texas at Austin where he was in the ROTC, and the University of Houston where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering while working and raising a family. He had a distinguished and exemplary career as a petroleum engineer for TRW and Dril-Quip, Inc., companies in Houston, Texas, retiring after 40+ years. At TRW, he designed and created a petroleum oil pump that was patented by the company and became widely used off-shore and on land. He often went to oil rigs to train on, prepare for, set-up and manage the use of his pump.

Robert was known as an exceptional artist. He was an avid golfer. Proud of his Hispanic heritage, he was an enthusiast of Native American history and culture. His interests included NASA and space exploration, astronomy, the environment, classical, trumpet and Sinatra music, art, nature, and camping at his Lockhart ranch home. He was nominated and elected president of the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church singles club in Houston for several years before voluntarily stepping down. He organized a 1993 Rios family reunion at Lockhart State Park.

Robert is survived by his children, sons and daughter Robbie Perez, Daniel Perez, and Christina Perez of Houston, Texas; grandsons Jacob Perez of Houston, Texas, Gabriel Perez of California, and Michael Perez of Iowa, and granddaughter Rachael Perez of Iowa; brothers Julio A. Perez (Maria) of Richmond, Texas, Samuel Perez (Vicky) of Lockhart, Texas, Richard Perez (Vangie) of Del Rio, Texas; sisters Bertha P. Leija of Lockhart, Texas, Teresa Perez Garza (Jeff) and Josie T. Perez of Austin, Texas, and Toni Ruth Murgas (Brian) of Goldsboro, North Carolina. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunt Toñia Treviño Osorio, age 103, with whom he lived when first moving to Houston to attend the University, and numerous cousins. He was formerly married in 1968 to and survived by Carmela Delgado Rodriguez, mother of his children.

Robert “Bobby” will be sorely missed by his family. He was much loved and looked upon as a leader, mentor, and role-model, inspiring others to be the best and do the best they could do. An idealist, with a great sense of humor, as well, he was greatly influenced by his Catholic faith, King Arthur legends and John F. Kennedy.

Robert was preceded in death by his father Julio R. Perez, his mother Lupe T. Perez, and brother-in-law Joe P. Leija.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas, where Robert served as an altar boy in his youth, on October 9 at 10 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. A visitation was held at Wingate Funeral Home in Houston, Texas, on September 15.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests condolences and memories be left on Robert Treviño Perez’s online guest book at https://www.wingatefuneralhome.com/