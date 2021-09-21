Guy Samuel Maiorka Share:







Guy Samuel Maiorka passed away Friday September 17, 2021 at the age 74.

Guy was born in Galveston, Texas on March 2, 1947 to Salvador Maiorka and Beatrice Sadie Mitchell. Guy was the youngest of four children. Guy completed Catholic school and then went to graduate high school from Dickenson High. He took up the trade of automotive mechanic early in his life and opened his first service station, a Exxon Station, in Dickenson, TX in 1971. Guy moved to Lockhart in 1974 and opened G&E Auto Repair to serve the community. Together with his children he provided automotive repairs, friendship, and a welcoming atmosphere to everyone who entered. They grew the business exponentially. Guy’s companionship, smile and jokes will be missed by many. His legacy will live on as he would have wanted it to.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph Maiorka and sister Beatrice Immel. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Maiorka:; children Guy Maiorka Jr and wife Janell, Tony Maiorka, Patrick Maiorka and wife Rita, Heather Cook and husband Clayton, Kevin Maiorka and wife Suzanne. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is planned for September 25, 2021 at 1pm in Dale Texas at the Dale Community Center. Lunch will be served at 1pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend.