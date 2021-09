Alice Marie Krueger Share:







Alice Marie Krueger, 95, passed away at home with her family by her side on September 20, 2021. She was born in Lockhart, Texas on February 11, 1926 to parents, Jim and Mary Edith Glover Roberts.

Marie enjoyed playing dominoes and spending time with her family. She was known to take in anyone in need.

She is preceded by her husband, Rudolph Krueger and two sons, Walter Leon Krueger and Harold Krueger.

Marie is survived by her children: Charlie Krueger, Norman Krueger, Margaret Ports, Nancy Osborn, Wanda Keirn and Diane Sassmanshausen; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 6-7 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale at 11 AM.