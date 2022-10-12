Junior high Lions roar past Bastrop￼ Share:







Special to the LPR

Lockhart Junior High claimed a trio of lopsided victories against Bastrop on Oct. 4.

The LJHS 8th grade teams claimed big wins at Lions Stadium.

The 8th grade Maroon crushed Bastrop, 48-8. Jordan Froback had two touchdowns for the young Lions in the victory.

The 8th grade White squad beat Bastrop via shutout, 32-0. John Mata rushed for three TDs for LJHS.

The 7th grade Maroon also rolled, 41-0, at Bastrop’s Erhard Stadium. Noel James had a good game at quarterback, according to LJHS Head Coach Willie Boyd.

Finally, Bastrop won the 7th grade game over Lockhart, 19-6.

Lockhart Junior High’s 8th graders traveled to Goodnight Middle School on Oct. 11, while Goodnight MS visited LJHS for the 7th grade games.

On Oct. 18, LJHS will host AJB Middle School at Lions Stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m. for the White Game and 6:30 p.m. for the Maroon.

On Oct. 19, the 7th grade teams travel to Seguin to play AJB Middle School, again with the White game kicking off at 5:30 p.m. and Maroon at 6:30 p.m.