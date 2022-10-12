The Original Black’s Barbecue Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Kaitlin Alfaro 3rd grade at Clear Fork Elementary

What subjects do you teach? 3rd grade generalist.

Hometown: San Marcos

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? Texas State University, Bachelor of Science in Education.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: My favorite things about teaching in Lockhart include the community I teach for my amazing students and the constant love and support I get from the community and district.

How would your friends describe you? Helpful, Witty, Ambitious.

What values are most important to you? My most important value is to always stay true and honest to yourself and others.

Talents: I am an organized problem solver.

Favorite books: Charlotte’s Web and Wonder.

Favorite music: Country

Hobbies: I love to hike, swim and go camping.

What brings you hope? Being able to see students grow and explore in their learning.

Family: My husband, Efrain Alfaro Jr.; my dog, Trooper; and my tortoise, Flippers.