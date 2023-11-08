Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Load off Fanny’s
Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 10
Duett’s Texas Club
The Droptines, 6 p.m.
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
*Sarah Hobbs and Matt Castillo, 7 p.m.
Load off Fanny’s
2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Alex Teller and Joey Frendo, 8-11 p.m.
The PEARL
Jamie Krueger Group, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Duett’s Texas Club
David Beck with Parker Chapin, 6 p.m.
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
*Stateline Band with Tasman Sharp & The Ripsnorters, 7 p.m.
Load off Fanny’s
Jenny and the Jetts, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Paint-Along Workshop, 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 12
Load off Fanny’s
Ethan Ford and Sean SoLow, 1-3 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.
The PEARL
Blues Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Commerce Hall
The Wild Feathers, 8 p.m.
* * *
* — Tickets required
