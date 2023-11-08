Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Nov. 8

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Load off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

Duett’s Texas Club

The Droptines, 6 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Sarah Hobbs and Matt Castillo, 7 p.m.

Load off Fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Alex Teller and Joey Frendo, 8-11 p.m.

The PEARL

Jamie Krueger Group, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Duett’s Texas Club

David Beck with Parker Chapin, 6 p.m.

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

*Stateline Band with Tasman Sharp & The Ripsnorters, 7 p.m.

Load off Fanny’s

Jenny and the Jetts, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Paint-Along Workshop, 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Load off Fanny’s

Ethan Ford and Sean SoLow, 1-3 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.

The PEARL

Blues Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Commerce Hall

The Wild Feathers, 8 p.m.

* * *

* — Tickets required

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.