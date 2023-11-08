Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: George Sani. Teaches sophomores and freshmen at Lockhart High School.

What subjects do you teach: Biology

Hometown: Jakarta, Indonesia

Where did you graduate? Graduated from Texas State University with a B.A. in Music with a Minor in Sports Excercise Science.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “The work I get to do with the wonderful LHS Choir Program, including directing my own ensemble, Vox Lux.”

How would your friends describe you? “Enthusiastic and friendly.”

Values most important to you: “Education is the most important value in the world to me. It is the gateway by which we create meaning in life.”

Talents: “1,145-pound raw powerlifting total. I served as the Baritone Soloist for UUMAC’s 2019 Italy tour, played jazz bass for Texas State University’s Varsity Salasa Band for two seasons, and represented Texas State’s Fencing Team as a Foil Fencer in 2016.”

Favorite Books: The Last Lecture, by Jeffrey Zaslow and Randy Pausch.

Favorite Music: “Anything by Yebba, Chantress Seba, praise and worship, and gospel music.”

Favorite Artists: Mitski and Phoebbe Bridgers.



Hobbies: Weightlifting and choir.

What Inspires You? “I am inspired to teach every day by the understanding that through my work as an educator I am unlocking the potential for my students to achieve fulfilling and kind lives.”

Family: Fiancee, Caitlyn Durkee, Head Choir Director at Lockhart High. “My parents and my sister, Cynthia, are huge influences in my life.”