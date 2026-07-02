J&W Honeybuns: A 54-Year Family Tradition Still Rising Before Dawn Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Long before most people hit the snooze button, the kitchen at J&W Honeybuns is already buzzing with activity. While the rest of Central Texas sleeps, owner Lateef Spencer is hard at work mixing dough, frying donuts, and preparing pastries that will soon be delivered fresh to customers across five communities. It’s a routine that has helped keep one of the area’s most beloved family businesses thriving for more than five decades.

J&W Honeybuns is truly a family business. Originally established in 1972 as J&W Unique Pies in San Marcos, the bakery has grown into a regional favorite while remaining family-owned for an impressive 54 years. The “J” stands for Jesse and the “W” for Willie, honoring the family members whose names became part of the business’s identity and legacy.

Today, the business is owned and operated by Lateef Spencer and Tomeka Roberts, who continue the family tradition by serving fresh baked goods throughout Central Texas. “We’re still doing things the old-fashioned way,” Spencer said. “Fresh ingredients, fresh donuts, and hard work.”

That hard work begins long before sunrise. Depending on the number of orders for the day, Spencer may begin making donuts as early as 11 p.m. the night before, working straight through the overnight hours and into the morning before loading up his vehicle for deliveries.

Each batch of donuts takes approximately four hours from start to finish and produces between 20 and 24 dozen donuts. On an average delivery day, the bakery will prepare three to four batches, resulting in hundreds of fresh pastries before the sun comes up.

It’s a demanding schedule, but one Spencer says is worth it to ensure customers receive bakery-fresh products. Among the bakery’s wide selection of pastries, two items continue to outsell the rest: the classic glazed donut and the bakery’s signature cinnamon twists. Along with those customer favorites, J&W Honeybuns also offers cinnamon rolls, honey buns, kolaches, specialty donuts, and other homemade treats.

Unlike many traditional donut shops, J&W Honeybuns has built much of its business around a convenient delivery model. Rather than asking customers to travel to a storefront, the bakery brings fresh pastries directly to communities across the region. Deliveries are made on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with occasional Sunday deliveries depending on demand. To ensure fresh production and accurate scheduling, customers are asked to place their orders online by 10 p.m. the night before their scheduled delivery.

J&W Honeybuns currently delivers to Luling, Lockhart, Seguin, Gonzales, and San Marcos, allowing customers throughout the area to enjoy fresh baked goods without leaving home or work. The bakery’s delivery model has helped expand its customer base while maintaining the personalized service that has defined the business since its beginnings.

Now, the family is preparing for its next chapter. By the middle of July, J&W Country Kitchen is expected to launch, expanding beyond baked goods to include freshly prepared meals. The new venture will offer delivery of hamburgers, catfish, and a variety of other home-style menu items, giving customers even more ways to enjoy locally prepared food. The expansion reflects the entrepreneurial spirit that has allowed the family business to evolve while remaining true to its roots.

After 54 years, J&W Honeybuns continues to demonstrate that success isn’t always measured by the number of storefronts a business owns, but by the relationships it builds with its customers. From its beginnings as J&W Unique Pies in San Marcos to becoming a trusted name throughout Central Texas, the company has remained committed to quality, consistency, and family values.

For Lateef Spencer and Tomeka Roberts, every overnight shift and every early morning delivery is another opportunity to continue a tradition that has lasted for more than half a century.

Customers interested in placing an order or viewing delivery schedules can visit www.jwhoneybuns.com, where online ordering is available for each delivery day.