To ensure participants’ and their family’s safety and enjoyment, Saturday’s KidFish Tournament has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. At Lockhart’s City Park Pond (504 City Park Road).

Participants for the event may register on-site. Fishing poles and bait will be provided. Snacks will be available.

For more information, visit KidFish Foundation on Facebook.