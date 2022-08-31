Know the laws regarding discharging of firearms￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Dove season begins Thursday in Central Texas, so the sounds of leaves rattling outdoors may not be from rain.

Regardless of intent, there are laws in place for shooting firearms both in the county and within city limits.

Texas Law allows cities to make their own rules regarding firing guns within their city limits, and Lockhart has a Code stating is it unlawful to willfully shoot a firearm within its city limits unless it is on a tract of land of 10 acres or more under one ownership (or with owner’s consent) that is not adjacent to a developed area, and it must be 150 feet from a residence or occupied building at another property. Also, the shotgun must not be discharged in a manner that would reasonably be expected to cause the projectile to cross the tract of land onto other premises.

Firearms are defined as any shotgun, pistol, rifle, air rifle, B.B. gun, bow and arrow, and any other mechanism that discharges or ejects any bullet, buckshot, or any other metallic object of any size by force of combustion, mechanism, or air.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Dove Season dates for Central Texas are Sept. 1-Oct. 30 and Dec. 17-Jan. 15

In March 2018, Caldwell County Commissioners passed an order prohibiting the discharge of firearms on lots that are 2.1 acres or smaller and where subdivisions are located in the unincorporated area of the county.

There are certain Deed restrictions and HOA rules that some homeowners have to follow if they are members of such areas. Even where shooting a firearm is legal, it must be deemed by law enforcement as done in a safe manner.

Texas law states anyone firing a shotgun or similar smaller weaponry must be at least 150 feet from any neighboring residency. To fire traditional guns, you must be 300 feet from any neighboring residency.