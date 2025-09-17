LASR Signs: A family legacy in creativity and community Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The next generation taking measurements

When Larry Rivera was laid off from Advanced Micro Devices in 2001, he found himself at a crossroads. After years in the tech industry, he was suddenly left searching for a new direction. Inspiration came from an unexpected place: his father, Simon. While visiting a local market, Simon noticed a vendor selling custom decals and saw potential in the idea. He encouraged Larry to give it a try and even helped him purchase a small vinyl plotter to get started.

With that modest piece of equipment, Rivera set out on a journey that would shape the next two decades of his life. He parked a trailer near sporting events and began offering customized decals on the spot. The venture quickly gained traction, and as demand grew, Rivera upgraded his workspace from the trailer to his garage, then into a small shop, before finally settling into a larger space at the Hinkle Building complex behind Chisholm Trail BBQ in Lockhart.

What began as a side hustle soon became a thriving family business. Today, LASR Signs employs a team that includes his wife, three children, and longtime graphic designer Vanessa Fischer. The business has even expanded beyond its main Lockhart office, opening a dedicated graphics installation facility in nearby Maxwell, Texas.

The company’s very name carries family significance. “LASR” stands for Larry, Arthur, and Simon Rivera, Larry himself, his late brother Arthur, and his father Simon. Even the colors in the company’s logo are deeply personal, chosen to represent the favorite colors of Larry’s wife and kids. For Rivera, every aspect of LASR Signs reflects the people who helped him build it.

Over the years, LASR Signs has grown from a one-man decal operation into a full-service graphics and signage company. The business offers virtually everything a company, or an individual might need to promote themselves.

“Our services range from signs, decals, wraps, banners, paper products, shirts, hats, and other promotional items,” COO Laura Peters explained. “But we’re not limited to just small signage. We can do pylon signs, backlit lettering, LED signage, and so much more.”

That “so much more” is not an exaggeration. The LASR team has custom printed on unusual surfaces including ceramic tiles, picnic tables, aircraft control panels, and even ceiling boards. For Rivera, the challenge is part of the fun. “Bring us your idea,” Peters added, “and we’ll try to make it a reality.”

In Central Texas, competition in the signage industry is strong, but Rivera believes LASR Signs has built a reputation that stands out.

The company’s foundation as a family-owned and operated business for 24 years is central to its appeal. “We take pride in giving our customers quality work in a timely manner and always strive to exceed their expectations,” Peters said.

That philosophy has helped LASR cultivate loyal customers who rely on the company not only for high-quality products but also for creativity and personal attention. Another distinguishing factor is the business’s technical expertise, LASR Signs has a 3M Preferred Graphic Installer on staff, a certification that brings added credibility to its vehicle and wall wrap services. For clients, that means peace of mind knowing the work is backed by one of the most trusted names in the industry.

While LASR Signs is built on technical skill and business savvy, Rivera emphasizes that people remain at the heart of everything they do. The company’s design team doesn’t just produce signs, they collaborate with customers to refine ideas, develop concepts, and bring visions to life.

“We have amazing designers,” Peters said. “We can help with custom projects and assist with project ideas, no matter how big or small.” That willingness to partner with customers and experiment with unusual projects has helped make LASR not just a business, but a creative resource for the community.

Lockhart and its surrounding towns are full of small businesses, schools, and organizations that rely on signage and branding to stand out. LASR Signs has grown alongside them, building strong ties that reflect the company’s family-first philosophy.

As LASR Signs celebrates nearly a quarter-century in business, Rivera is mindful of the future. His vision extends beyond growing profits or adding services, he hopes to secure the company’s place for the next generation.

“Our goal is to expand the business to ensure the next generation will have the opportunity to partake in the family business as well,” Rivera said. For him, LASR is

not just about signs, it’s about legacy, resilience, and community.

From its humble beginnings in a trailer to its current standing as a trusted local business, LASR Signs embodies the values of persistence, family, and creativity. In Lockhart and beyond, the company has become more than a sign shop, it’s a symbol of how dedication and community roots can transform a small idea into a thriving, long-lasting enterprise.

LASR Signs is located at 1109 S. Main St., Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information, call (512) 398-7000.