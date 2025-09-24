Plantasia Texas blossoms in Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart has a new destination for native plants, fresh juices, and community gatherings. Mariella Quintanilla and Andy Campbell have officially opened Plantasia Texas, a native plant nursery located on the corner of Cibolo and Market.

Alongside the nursery, visitors will find VERDE, a juice trailer serving cold-pressed juices and smoothies, and Lockhart Rewilds, the couple’s landscape design studio focused on bringing Texas natives back into yards and public spaces. Together, the three ventures

“We actually started with small backyard First Sunday plant sales,” Campbell recalled. “Over time, that simple idea grew into wanting to build a permanent space here in Lockhart where people could come together, enjoy plants, and feel connected to the landscape around them.”

Their journey toward Plantasia was fueled by years of traveling and camping across Texas with their family, from South Padre Island to Big Bend. Those experiences deepened their love of the state’s diverse ecosystems and inspired them to pursue native planting and rewilding. By 2020, the couple had become especially focused on how native plants could restore outdoor spaces while also aligning with their passion for food, wellness, and whole living.

“Plantasia and VERDE are really just the two of us bringing our passions together,” Quintanilla said. “The nursery focuses on native plants and rewilding, and the juice shop is about fresh, nourishing food. Our vision has always been to create something that feels like a park, somewhere people can sip a juice, walk through greenery, and feel inspired by the land and its abundance.”