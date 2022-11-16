Leakey ends Prairie Lea gridiron season￼ Share:







By Jeffrey Latimer

The Leakey Eagles traveled from the Hill Country to take on Prairie Lea on Senior Day in the season finale for the Eagles in 6-man football on Nov. 7. Leakey held on for a 42-28 victory.

This was a great game by two evenly matched teams. Prairie Lea jumped to the lead, but Leakey battled back to take back the lead 12-7 just before the half. Prairie Lea was much improved from earlier this season. Notably the defense, led by sophomore defensive lineman DJ Cubit, was formidable for most of the game.

Prairie Lea stopped Leakey on multiple occasions and even had some goal line stands. Cubit seemed to be everywhere at times.

The sky’s the limit on his future development. Senior defensive lineman Marcus Garcia also provided valuable strength as he harassed passers and stopped runners often for no gain.Garcia had two great hits near the end of the game which echoed across the yard.

Lane Fiscus, also only a sophomore,was also all over the field providing key stops from his defensive back position. His speed, along with sophomore Gabriel Garcia, provides Prairie Lea with a tandem of DB’s for the future. Garcia was also ubiquitous, providing tackles, pass break-ups, and one apparent ‘Houdini’ interception attempt which was nullified.

The Prairie Lea offense also shined brightly on this afternoon, led by the solid play of seniorquarterback Hayden Ledesma. Leakey had its hands full slowing down this juggernaut. Sophomore Jimmy Soberanes was quicksilver swift, especially on his two touchdown carries where he left multiple defenders in his wake. Soberanes was also a pass receiver. Senior Jesus Soberanes also added his running and receiving skills, as did Gabriel Garcia. Offensive line strength was provided by junior Juan Sobernanes and freshman Cass Cunningham.

But when the dust settled, it was senior Alonzo Chapa who ruled the day. Call him El Toro (or the human bowling ball), Chapa put on an exhibition for the ages with his combination of strength and agility. He tallied 135 yards rushing. In addition, he caught several passes for crucial yardage and was a triple threat.

Special Teams play was buoyed by kicker Jesus Sobernanes and kick returner Jimmy Sobernanes.

Prairie Lea finished 1-8, beating Buckholts, 67-62, on Sept. 23.