Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Traci Brodbeck — juniors and seniors.

What subjects do you teach? Advanced Culinary Arts and Practicum of Culinary Arts.

Hometown: McQueeney, Texas

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? UT in Austin, Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education and Elementary Education.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: Getting to see students take responsibility for their next phase in life.

How would your friends describe you? Energetic and Enthusiastic

What values are most important to you? Family, Faith, and Fun.

Talents: Cooking, organization, and reaching my goals.

Favorite books: The Help

Favorite music: Country

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, swimming, and dancing.

What brings you hope? Watching young people be confident and choose a path to be a part of the world.

Family: Neal, husband of 35 years; Daughter, Morgan Burden; Son-in-law, Nick Burden; Grandson, Shepherd Burden; Daughter, Glenn Oliver; Son-in-law, Jordan Oliver; Grandson, Ricky Oliver.