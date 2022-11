Local Entertainment lineup Share:







Wednesday, Nov. 16

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Old Pal

WC Edgar, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic hosted by the Michael James Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Lockhart High School

Football: vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

DJ VooDoo, music and karaoke, 6-11 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Krueger Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Rueben Brooks Birthday Bash with Bear Ryan, 5-7 p.m. and Grant Ewing, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Lockhart High School

Basketball: Boys at Bastrop, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

Old Pal

Austin Gilliam, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Wild Bunch Brewing (Red Rock)

Deuce Cutshall for the Norwegian Homecoming, 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 5-8 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Workshop: Intro to Book Binding, 5-7 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

Lockhart High School

Basketball: Boys at Luling, 10 a.m., 1 p.m.

Girls at Luling, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Lockhart High School

Basketball: McCallum at Lady Lions

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.