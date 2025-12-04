Legacy Senior Apartments: Bringing new opportunities for Lockhart’s aging residents Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Legacy Apartments

Lockhart’s senior population is receiving a long-awaited housing boost with the arrival of Legacy Senior Apartments, a thoughtfully designed independent-living community created to help longtime residents remain in the place they’ve always called home.

Developers say the decision to build in Lockhart was driven by both need and community pride. Research showed that seniors in the area had very few affordable options for age-appropriate housing, often forcing them to remain in homes no longer suited for their needs. “Providing housing specifically for the senior population in Lockhart allows residents to remain in the communities they have lived in their entire life,” the development team explained.

Legacy Senior Apartments is not the company’s first venture. The developer operates two large senior communities in Round Rock, one with 157 units that opened in 2022 and another with 199 units that opened in 2023. A third property, a 180-unit development in San Antonio, is under construction and expected to open in fall 2026. While each Legacy building may feature its own architectural design to complement the surrounding neighborhood, the interior amenities and community-focused layout remain consistent across all locations.

Legacy’s approach to senior living centers on building community rather than simply providing apartments. The Lockhart development features an array of spaces designed to encourage social engagement, including a large social room for gatherings, a dining area with a serving kitchen, a library, a movie theater, a craft room, and a billiards room. Residents also have access to a fitness center, several covered outdoor seating areas, a gas grilling station, and a beautifully designed pool area that encourages relaxation and connection.

Understanding the importance of pets in the lives of seniors, Legacy has incorporated a dog grooming station and a gated dog park into the property to ensure furry companions are just as welcome as their owners.

The on-site management team coordinates a rotating monthly calendar of free activities for residents. These include movie nights, community potlucks, art classes, exercise programs, and more. Activities are posted throughout the building to help residents stay informed about upcoming opportunities for engagement.

Legacy Senior Apartments aims to be more than just another housing option in Lockhart. The team is already a member of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce and has participated in and sponsored lunches at the local senior center. According to management, Legacy plans to remain active within the community, supporting local events, charities, and organizations as they arise throughout the year.

In addition to being one of the newest senior developments in the region, Legacy provides features and services that exceed what is typically offered by independent-living communities in Lockhart. The amenities that promote social connection and community involvement help set the tone, but one of the most notable perks is that residents never pay for utilities, a significant financial relief rarely offered in similar communities.

The building’s design also supports seniors who wish to age in place. It includes secured access entry, interior mail rooms, 24-hour on-call maintenance, and on-site management. An interior elevator provides complete access to every floor, and the building features no accessibility limitations, ensuring all residents can move freely and comfortably throughout the property.

Legacy Senior Apartments includes a total of 172 units, offering a combination of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. There are 82 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units averaging 700 square feet, and 90 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units averaging 850 square feet. All apartments are private pay; no subsidized housing is available. Residents may choose either six-month or twelve-month leasing options depending on their needs.

Pets are welcome at Legacy, and the community’s dog wash station and fenced dog park further enhance its pet-friendly environment. While the property does not typically provide moving assistance such as trucks or lifting support, management notes that these services can be negotiated at the time of lease-up if needed.

Legacy is designated as an independent, active-living community rather than assisted living. No medical or personal care services are provided, making it ideal for seniors seeking autonomy while still enjoying a supportive, socially active environment.

The developer’s long-term vision for Legacy Senior Apartments is anchored in resident comfort and community connection. “Our goal is for residents to feel like this is their home,” the team emphasized. “Legacy is built with senior needs in mind, allowing them to age in place while staying fully engaged with the community around them.”

With its thoughtful design, comprehensive amenities, and dedication to community engagement, Legacy Senior Apartments is poised to become a vital resource for Lockhart’s seniors, and a meaningful addition to the city’s growing landscape.