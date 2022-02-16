Lego Team looking for volunteers, sponsors￼ Share:







From staff reports

The Lockhart Junior High School First Lego Team is looking for volunteers and sponsors to help host more than 30 teams from around Central Texas at the 2022 First Lego League Lockhart Qualifier on March 26.

Volunteers are needed to help with check-in, hospitality, event judging, and referees. (No experience necessary–training will be provided.) To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/lockstem.

Also, sponsors are needed help provide breakfast, lunch, and snacks for all of our volunteers, as well as some promotional items. To learn more, go to http://bit.ly/stemsponsor.

If you have questions about this event, please email chi.rocha@lockhart.txed.net.