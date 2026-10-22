Leider Photography brings a personal touch to capturing life’s special moments Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Most families have hundreds, even thousands, of photographs tucked away on their phones. Heather Leider would rather see those memories hanging on a wall, sitting in an album, or being passed from one generation to the next. That belief is at the heart of Leider Photography, a Luling business built around creating portraits people can enjoy long after the camera is put away. Her work ranges from family portraits to school photography, sports, and corporate events.

Leider’s interest in photography started with a 110 film camera her father gave her when she was a child. She later worked on her high school yearbook staff, learning to develop black-and-white photographs in a makeshift darkroom beneath the school library stairs. Later, she photographed her children’s activities, and her husband encouraged her to pursue photography professionally. She enrolled at the Art Institute of Colorado in 2006 and graduated magna cum laude with an associate degree in photography in 2008. That same year, Leider Photography officially opened in Colorado. The family moved to Texas in 2016 and settled in the Lockhart-Luling area in 2022. Today, the business has an office in downtown Luling next to Snap Fitness and a private portrait studio between Lockhart and Luling.

Although portraits are a big part of her work, Leider Photography is not limited to studio sessions. The business has two distinct sides. One focuses on fine-art wall portraits and heirloom albums, including family portraits, children’s photographs, and graduating seniors. The other handles school photography, sporting events, corporate assignments, and event portrait experiences that include on-site printing. She works with families, schools, businesses and community organizations. Her portrait sessions begin with planning. Before picking up the camera, Leider meets with clients to talk about their story, the people being photographed, and what they hope to have when the session is finished. Together, they discuss clothing, locations, how the photographs will be displayed, and the cost involved, so there are no surprises along the way.

“We don’t offer traditional mini sessions because our goal isn’t simply to take pictures,” Leider said. “It’s to create an experience that tells a family’s story and results in beautiful, tangible artwork they can enjoy every day.” The idea is simple. A digital image can easily disappear into a crowded phone gallery, but a portrait hanging in the living room becomes part of everyday life. An album can come off the shelf years later and bring back the people, expressions, and stories behind it. Leider wants her customers to leave with something they can see and hold, rather than a collection of files they might rarely open again. She wants photographs to reflect a meaningful chapter in her clients’ lives.

Her experience goes well beyond the studio. Leider is a Certified Professional Photographer through Professional Photographers of America and served as president of the Austin Professional Photographers Association in 2020 and 2021. In 2017, she was named a co-recipient of the association’s Distinguished Photographer of the Year award. Her portfolio has included professional headshots, commercial work, community celebrations and assignments involving law enforcement and first responders. More recently, Leider Photography was named Caldwell County’s Photographer of the Year. The local honor was especially welcome. “We are incredibly honored by this recognition and don’t take it lightly,” Leider said. “Photography has been my passion for many years, and having our work recognized in this way is truly a blessing.”

One of the studio’s most recognizable offerings returns this fall. Leider Photography will host its eighth annual Santa Experience on November 7, 14, and 21, 2026, at its private studio. The event features custom Christmas sets, activities, and private visits designed to give children time with Santa without the long lines or rush of a typical holiday photo stop. Children can share Christmas wishes or take time to warm up to Santa. Leider says allowing children to move at their own pace helps capture real smiles, curiosity, and those unexpected moments parents love. Families can preserve the visit through finished portraits and storybook albums. Appointments are limited, but the idea behind the event is the same one that guides the rest of the business: make the experience enjoyable and give families something lasting to take home.

After nearly two decades behind the camera, Leider continues to build her business around relationships as much as photographs. Whether she’s working with a graduating senior, a local business or a family that wants a portrait for the living room, she sees each assignment as a chance to tell someone’s story. She hopes that years from now, those images will still be part of the conversation, not hidden away on a phone, but displayed, shared, and remembered.

For more information about Leider Photography or the Santa Experience, visit www.leiderphotography.com.