Leonila E. Hinojosa

January 17, 1931 – April 8, 2021

Leonila Eureste Hinojosa was born on January 17, 1931 in Martindale, Texas and was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday April 8, 2021 at the age of 90.

She was preceded in death by her father Candelario Eureste; mother Feliciana Castillo; brother Salvador Eureste; and her loving husband of 46 years Angel D. Hinojosa.

She is survived by her son John Hinojosa (Delia); daughter Mary Helen De Leon (Gilbert Baltierra); five grandchildren: Raymond D. De Leon (Val); Debra Delgadillo (Mingo); Adam De Leon (Amy); Scott Hinojosa (Alissa); and Steven Hinojosa; 11 great-grandchildren: Julian, Christiana and Sabrina; Alexis; Joseph and Jacob; Scott-David, Jessica, Nico, Joey, and Brandon.

Grandma Nila, as she was affectionately known, began working at a very young age as a migrant worker until she married and then dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. She was a woman strongly rooted in her faith and passed on those values to her loved ones. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family, cooking, tending to her plants, playing BINGO and scratch off tickets. She will be greatly missed but her memory will live on through all who loved her.

Visitation will take place on Monday, April 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, with a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.