Letters to the Editor Share:







Dear Editor:

This is an exciting time to live and work in Lockhart Texas. We are a vibrant, growing community – the signs of it are everywhere you look (and drive). Growth can be a great thing, but it brings with it the responsibility to manage that growth well, and to plan properly for the future.

One of those responsibilities is to ensure that our public school system has the resources it needs to accommodate the demands placed on it by a rapidly growing population. On May 3rd, voters in our community will have the opportunity to do just that, by approving a $93.5 million school bond that will fund the construction of a new middle school for grades 6 through 8. If approved, $1.5 million of the bond will be allocated to also purchase land for future schools.

The numbers speak for themselves:

-Lockhart Junior High is currently at 97% capacity, and is projected to be at

109% capacity by 2029 if the new middle school is not built.

-Optimal capacity is 85%

-The new middle school will alleviate this crowding by creating space for an additional 1250 students in grades 6 through 8.

-This will all be done with NO SCHOOL TAX RATE INCREASE. This is possible because the district’s rapid growth, driven by new residential and commercial developments, has increased the tax base, enabling the bond to be proposed without raising the tax rate.

-If the bond does NOT pass, the school district will be forced to spend $2.8 million on portable buildings. This money will come out of the maintenance and operations budget, which also supports teacher and staff salaries.

The middle school years are a critical time in the development of our young students. The new campus will provide more space for preteens and teens, allowing a smoother transition for 6th graders while giving 7th and 8th graders the learning environment they need. And the best part is, all of this will be achieved without increasing the school tax rate.

My name is Tim Clark, and I am writing this letter not just as a concerned citizen, but also in my capacity as Board President of The Education Foundation for LISD, a non-profit organization that supports the school district by funding grants to the classroom teachers. I’ve served on the foundation board for over 10 years, and I believe that right now our school district is in excellent hands. Superintendent Mark Estrada, his leadership team, and the school board trustees are all aligned in prioritizing students and teachers first. Their primary focus is to make sure our students receive the best possible education and are prepared for a successful future.

The bond issue on the May ballot is necessary if we as a community are going to give our district leadership the resources they need to meet that future. Our school district has never been more worthy of our support. And because of all the wonderful things happening in our community, it needs our support now more than ever. I hope you are as excited and enthusiastic about the future of Lockhart as I am. And I hope you choose to support that future, first by taking the time to go vote, and then by voting to approve the school bond on May 3rd.

Tim Clark,

Board President

The Education Foundation for LISD

Editorial Policy

The opinions expressed on this page are not the opinions of the Lockhart Post-Register, nor its management, unless otherwise specified. The opinions expressed are those of the authors and submitters, and should be considered as such. As a matter of policy, the Lockhart Post-Register does not offer endorsements for political candidates or ballot issues in local, state or national elections.