LGBTQ+ group joins Pride of Caldwell County for week, festival￼

Lockhart Pride

Lockhart the small town 30 minutes away from Austin where many Austin creatives have relocated to escape the growing costs of the city has a burgeoning queer community and this year will mark the first annual Lockhart Pride Week.

In this historic and unprecedented event there are 14 queer-centric Pride Week events slated to take place at locations all over the Lockhart Town Square as well as Luna Gardens, a new event venue just 2 miles from the square.

To cap off the week Luna Gardens will be hosting Lockhart Pride Fest on June 19 from 4-10 p.m. Lockhart Pride Fest will take place at the beautiful Luna Gardens, a large acreage site in the Lockhart countryside and will encompass drag performances, live music, vendors, food and drink and a professional fireworks display. Best of all, it is free to attend.

For the full schedule and lineup or to become a sponsor or vendor for Lockhart Pride Fest visit www.lockhartpride.org. Vendor spaces are 50 percent off through May 20.

Below is a list of Lockhart Pride Week events (most are free) – for more details visit www.lockhartpride.org.

Let’s Brunch Together – A Drag Brunch (Sold Out)

Location: The El Dorado

June 12, 12-5 p.m.

Trans/Queer Q&A

Location: Lockhart Arts and Craft

June 12, 6-8 p.m.

Midnight Monday

Location: Chaparral Coffee

June 13, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Queer Musician Showcase

Location: Sunflower and Friends

June 14, 7-11 p.m.

Youth Mixer

Location: Lockhart Arts and Craft

June 15, 6-9 p.m.

Pride Karaoke

Location: Load Off Fanny’s

June 16, 6-10 p.m.

Courthouse Nights

Location: Lockhart Town Square

June 17, 7-10 p.m.

Drag Talent Show

Location: Gaslight-Baker Theater

June 17, 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

Movie Night – Love Simon

Location: Gaslight-Baker Theater

June 18, 12-2 p.m.

Pride Gratitude Lap around the Square

Location: Caldwell County Courthouse

June 18, 2-3 p.m.

Live Music Night

Location: Load Off Fanny’s

June 18, 3-10 p.m.

Movie Night – Boy Meets Girl

Location: Gaslight-Baker Theater

June 18, 3-5 p.m.

Local Drag Show

Location: Gaslight-Baker Theater

June 18, 7-9 p.m.

Lockhart Pride Festival

Location: Luna Gardens

June 19, 4-10 p.m.

For questions contact Luna Gardens at (512) 546-7733, or email pride@lockhartpride.org.