LGBTQ+ group joins Pride of Caldwell County for week, festival￼
Lockhart Pride
Lockhart the small town 30 minutes away from Austin where many Austin creatives have relocated to escape the growing costs of the city has a burgeoning queer community and this year will mark the first annual Lockhart Pride Week.
In this historic and unprecedented event there are 14 queer-centric Pride Week events slated to take place at locations all over the Lockhart Town Square as well as Luna Gardens, a new event venue just 2 miles from the square.
To cap off the week Luna Gardens will be hosting Lockhart Pride Fest on June 19 from 4-10 p.m. Lockhart Pride Fest will take place at the beautiful Luna Gardens, a large acreage site in the Lockhart countryside and will encompass drag performances, live music, vendors, food and drink and a professional fireworks display. Best of all, it is free to attend.
For the full schedule and lineup or to become a sponsor or vendor for Lockhart Pride Fest visit www.lockhartpride.org. Vendor spaces are 50 percent off through May 20.
Below is a list of Lockhart Pride Week events (most are free) – for more details visit www.lockhartpride.org.
Let’s Brunch Together – A Drag Brunch (Sold Out)
Location: The El Dorado
June 12, 12-5 p.m.
Trans/Queer Q&A
Location: Lockhart Arts and Craft
June 12, 6-8 p.m.
Midnight Monday
Location: Chaparral Coffee
June 13, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Queer Musician Showcase
Location: Sunflower and Friends
June 14, 7-11 p.m.
Youth Mixer
Location: Lockhart Arts and Craft
June 15, 6-9 p.m.
Pride Karaoke
Location: Load Off Fanny’s
June 16, 6-10 p.m.
Courthouse Nights
Location: Lockhart Town Square
June 17, 7-10 p.m.
Drag Talent Show
Location: Gaslight-Baker Theater
June 17, 10 p.m.-12 a.m.
Movie Night – Love Simon
Location: Gaslight-Baker Theater
June 18, 12-2 p.m.
Pride Gratitude Lap around the Square
Location: Caldwell County Courthouse
June 18, 2-3 p.m.
Live Music Night
Location: Load Off Fanny’s
June 18, 3-10 p.m.
Movie Night – Boy Meets Girl
Location: Gaslight-Baker Theater
June 18, 3-5 p.m.
Local Drag Show
Location: Gaslight-Baker Theater
June 18, 7-9 p.m.
Lockhart Pride Festival
Location: Luna Gardens
June 19, 4-10 p.m.
For questions contact Luna Gardens at (512) 546-7733, or email pride@lockhartpride.org.