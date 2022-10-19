LHS runners once again capture district championship￼ Share:







Special to the LPR

The Lockhart Boys Varsity cross country team claimed the District Championship for the fourth consecutive year and 27th time in 34 seasons on Saturday at City Park.

Lockhart edged its closest competitors Liberty Hill Cedar Park in the District 25 race by 11 and 13 points, respectively.

Scott Hippensteel’s LHS squad will now compete in the Region IV Regional Championships at Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Oct. 25. That event will be held at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, near the track and field facility.

Lockhart won the District with 52 points. Lockhart, Liberty Hill (63 points) and Cedar Park (65) each qualified for the Regional Meet. The Regional Meet is made up of the top three teams from eight different Districts. Twenty-four teams from those eight Districts will now be competing for the Regional Championship. The top four teams will qualify for the State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Other district teams competing last Tuesday included Leander who placed fourth with 98 points, Buda Hays finished fifth with 98, Leander Rouse placed sixth 132, Kyle Lehman was seventh with 174, and Leander Glenn finished last with no score as it failed to have five runners finish the race.

Lockhart was led by Junior Carlos Terrazas-Soberano, who finished third overall with a time of 16:04.9 for the 3.1-mile (5,000-meter) course. Terrazas started just off the back of the lead runners, then found his way to the front of the race, where he narrowly missed finishing in second place., according to Hippensteel.

Leander Rouse’s Edwin Rotich won the District individually wina time of 15:58.4 Cedar Park’s William Plott was second in 16:03.3

Lockhart senior James Franco finished in fifth place with a time of 16:07, while Lions’ junior Zeke Sanchez was seventh in 16:27.

“I was really proud of how James and Zeke set the pace early, and let it be known that we were going to battle for the title,” Hippensteel said.

The fourth Lockhart Lion to finish the race was sophomore Alejandro Cruz, finishing 17th in 17:09.

“I am amazed at the talent of Alejandro,” Hippensteel said. “He is a terrific soccer player who has only run in three races. His first race was on Sept. 15th at Sequin where he ran 18:49. His second race was on Oct. 1 at Arkansas where he ran a time of 17:49. So, he has really improved, and was vital in our success last week.”

Lockhart junior Cole Frey finished the scoring for the Lions as he placed 20th out of 49 runners in 17:20.

“I was really proud of the way Cole battled today,” Hippensteel added.

Freshman David Ruiz was the final runner to finish the Varsity for Lockhart, placing 24th in 17:34.

The Lockhart Boys Freshmen team also won the team title.

The Lions’ Freshmen were led by Jace Ramsey (third), Hayden Brast (10th), Paul Munoz (11th), Connor Zea (14th), Ben Perales (19th), and Rodolfo Ibarra (21st).

* * *

Cross Country

District 25 Meet

Lockhart City Park

Varsity Boys

Teams

1. Lockhart, 52

2. Liberty Hill, 63

3. Cedar Park, 65

4. Leander, 98

5. Buda Hays, 98

6. Leander Rouse, 132

7. Kyle Lehman, 174

Individuals

1. Edwin Rotich (Leander Rouse), 15:58.4

2. William Plotts (Cedar Park), 16:03.3

3. Carlos Terrazas-Soberano (Lockhart), 16:04.9

4. Michael Lopez (Leander), 16:07.3

5. James Franco (Lockhart), 16:07.9

6. Jack Singleton (Cedar Park), 16:08.3

7. Zeke Sanchez (Lockhart), 16:26.0

8. Ryan McCarn (Liberty Hill), 16:32.3

9. Isaac Breaux (Cedar Park), 16:37.0

10. John Glenn (Liberty Hill), 16:47.8

11. Isaac Sellers (Buda Hays), 16:51.5

12. Mason Fitzsimmons (Buda Hays), 16:56.9

13. Joey Ramirez (Buda Hays), 17:03.6

14. Chay Luna (Liberty Hill), 17:04.8

15. Anthony Barreras (Liberty Hill), 17:07.3

16. Brandon Escobar (Liberty Hill), 17:07.8

17. Alejandro Cruz (Lockhart), 17:09.2

18. Erik Grover (Leander), 17:16.6

19. Blake Stowers (Leander Rouse), 17:17.0

20. Cole Frey (Lockhart), 20:09.0

21.Nicholas Hogge (Liberty Hill),

22. Sanil Desai (Cedar Park), 17:23.7

23. Alexander Marquez (Leander), 17:33.2

24. David Ruiz-Gonzalez (Lockhart), 17:34.6

25. Zayden Rodriguez (Leander), 17:38.1

26. Matthew Wright (Cedar Park), 17:50.3

27. Tyler Perry (Kyle Lehman), 17:56.8

28. Nahum Garcia (Leander Glenn), 18:01.0

29. Kaden Richardson (Leander Glenn), 18:02.2

30. Stephan Montez (Leander), 18:03.0

31. Matthew Guadarrama (Buda Hays), 18:03.6

32. Ben Perry (Kyle Lehman), 18:22.7

33. Caden Garner (Liberty Hill), 18:23.9

34. Brendon Fournier (Leander Rouse), 18:27.6

35. Carter Gonzales (Buda Hays), 18:28.8

36. Shivam Trivedi (Leander), 18:36.0

37. Moises Rodriguez Cisneros (Kyle Lehman), 18:37.0

38. Ryan Burt (Buda Hays), 18:48.8

39. Bradley Whiting (Cedar Park), 18:53.8

40. Zachary Ramirez (Leander Rouse), 19:02.7

41. Nicolas Ramos (Leander Rouse), 19:04.6

42. Ben McDonald (Cedar Park), 19::05.4

43. Brandon Sears (Buda Hays), 19:11.2

44. Nicholas Fall (Leander Glenn), 19:13.6

45. Jack Reisman (Leander Rouse), 19:36.0

46. Wilson Hernandez-Perez (Kyle Lehman), 19:50.7

47. Ryan Stubblefield (Leander Glenn), 20:34.0

48. Sebastian Roque (Kyle Lehman), 20:48.6

49. Brian Lerma-Alfara (Kyle Lehman), 20:52.2

JV Boys

Teams

1. Liberty Hill, 37

2. Leander Rouse, 55

3. Leander, 82

4. Leander Glenn, 84

5. Cedar Park, 102

6. Buda Hays, 165

7. Kyle Lehman, 173

Individuals

1. Sebastian Villareal (Leander), 17:39.6

2. Christopher Higginbotham (Liberty Hill), 17:49.4

3. Andres Kippar (Leander Rouse), 18:05.3

4. Luke Lande (Liberty Hill), 18:05.9

5. Josh Hlavenka (Leander Rouse), 18:14.1

6. Edward Ryan (Liberty Hill), 18:18.4

7. Hudson Schwab (Leander), 18:21.1

8. Tyler Delagarza (Liberty Hill), 18:28.8

9. Aaron Reyes (Liberty Hill), 18:35.7

10. Nathan Kukla (Cedar Park), 18:38.3

11. Eli Brown (Liberty Hill), 18:42.6

12. Cesar Posada (Leander), 18:43.0

13. Evyn Catton (Leander), 18:44.1

14. Elyan Baena (Leander Rouse), 18:46.2

15. Noe Figueroa (Lockhart), 18:46.8

16. Ryder Barucky (Cedar Park), 18:50.6

17. Kai Anderson (Leander), 18:50.7

18. Camden Ehrsam (Liberty Hill), 19:01.5

19. Brayden Parker (Liberty Hill), 19:04.8

20. Ivan Engleman (Leander Rouse), 19:05.5

21. Elias Childress (Leander), 19:21.3

22. Caleb Alexander (Leander), 19:26.7

23. Griffin Mason (Lockhart), 19:35.6

24. Rafael Segovia (Leander), 19:44.7

25. Andrew Finn (Leander), 19:49.5

26. Pranav Kodali (Leander), 19:51.1

27. Ray Maldonado (Leander Rouse), 20:00.1

28. Austin Delmas (Cedar Park), 20:09.6

29. Miguel Tobias (Liberty Hill), 20:10.5

30. Luke Stone (Liberty Hill), 20:10.5

31. Sebastian Grande-Flores (Leander Rouse), 20:19.2

32. Milahd Rowshan (Cedar Park), 20:24.8

33. Ezra Fillmore (Liberty Hill), 20:25.9

34. George Spivey (Liberty Hill), 20:26.7

35. Camden O’hara (Leander Rouse), 20:31.3

36. Jack Roth (Liberty Hill), 20:33.8

37. Travis Cadwalader (Liberty Hill), 20:36.3

38. Hudson Murray (Leander), 20:40.5

39. Reagan McAnally (Liberty Hill), 20:40.5

40. Victor Lopez (Lockhart), 20:43.6

41. Jose Martinez (Kyle Lehman), 20:44.8

42. Jacob Castro (Buda Hays), 20:51.3

43. Isaac Villanueva (Liberty Hill), 20:53.6

44. Jonathan Warden (Buda Hays), 20:57.8

45. Joshua Sermons (Kyle Lehman), 21:06.1

46. Joshua Sandoval (Buda Hays), 21:11.7

47. Christian Palacious (Leander Rouse), 21:13.2

48. Gio Morales (Lockhart), 21:15.8

49. Marco Garza (Kyle Lehman), 21:19.3

50. Liam Snow (Cedar Park), 21:20.1

Freshmen Boys

Teams

1. Lockhart, 45

2. Leander Rouse, 50

3. Buda Hays, 55

4. Leander Glenn, 67

Individuals

1. Malik Dekli (Leander), 12:09.3

2. Logan Beamon (Leander), 12:55.4

3. Jace Ramsey (Lockhart), 13:15.1

4. Shiven Shah (Leander Rouse), 13:37.3

5. Xavier Ortiz (Leander Rouse), 13:42.3

6. Augustine Cacino-Cox (Buda Hays), 13:46.8

7. Brennen Sullivan (Leander Glenn), 13:52.7

8. Matthew Castilla (Buda Hays), 13:57.0

9. Jose Segovia (Leader Glenn), 13:57.0

10.Hayden Brast (Lockhart), 14:01.2

11. Paul Munoz (Lockhart), 14:05.3

12. Harrison Brower (Leander), 14:06.2

13. Liam Brewer (Leander Glenn), 14:09.5

14. Connor Zea (Lockhart), 14:12.6

15. Ezra Brough (Leander Rouse), 14:22.1

16. Xavier Seday (Buda Hays), 14:28.9

17. Ishaan Gupta (Leander Rouse), 14:42.8

18. Conor Fitzsimons (Buda Hays), 14:43.8

19. Ben Perales (Lockhart), 15:00.2

20. Guerin Bernardin IV (Buda Hays), 15:15.4

21. Rodolfo Ibarra-Amador (Lockhart), 15:21.9

22. Aiden Vokopolo (Leander Rouse), 15:25.3

23. Trysten Howard (Leander), 15:35.8

24. Will Stasny (Leander Rouse), 15:47.0

25. Ray Martinez (Buda Hays), 15:50.8

26. Grant Honea (Leander Glenn), 15:51.5

27. Srivatsa Gilakattula (Leander Glenn), 16:52.8

28. Luke Hernandez (Leander Glenn), 17:34.7

29. Aiden Gross (Leander Glenn), 17:43.8